The Book Family Disaster Preparedness: Urban Preppers with Kids, Pets and Parents Is Now Available

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The book entitled Family Disaster Preparedness: Urban Preppers with Kids, Pets and Parents is already available online. This is a new book that will make the entire family become more alert in times of disaster and unexpected occurrences around. The book is published for the safety and security of parents, children and even pets at home whenever there is a poor weather condition.



This book provides complete information that covers emergency disaster preparedness guide to save lives. It goes beyond the basic approaches indicated in some handbooks for emergency preparedness. Family Disaster Preparedness: Urban Preppers with Kids, Pets and Parents is produced to provide a better idea and awareness about this important aspect of life. This is the best source for family and the society when it talks about disaster preparedness.



The author of this book is James G. Mushen, and the contributor is Rex Michaels. It has been published by Vegas Rocks Publishing LLC and can be ordered online through Amazon. James Mushen was a Detroit native before traveling west but now resides in Las Vegas. He has been a cyber-security consultant, CEO, fireman and iron-man triathlete. Urban Preppers Disaster Survival Hand Book has been the result of James’ concern for his 90-year old mother living 12 short miles from the nuclear power plant that he had constructed on an earthquake fault at the center of prime wild-fire country. He loves playing with his dogs, growing vegetables and traveling to exotic ports to be able to experience new cultures, take photographs and scuba dive.



The main purpose of releasing his Disaster Survival Hand Book is to promote it while it is linked to Amazon. He also wanted to become aware of natural disaster just like the occurrence of Colorado Wild Fire previously. This has been a devastating event in people who are staying in Colorado. It can make certain individuals realize the essence of being aware of wild fire which can destroy hundreds and even thousands of lives and properties.



Family Disaster Preparedness: Urban Preppers with Kids, Pets and Parents covers being prepared for all type of natural disasters. This way, when the natural disaster will occur or happening like the wildfires in Colorado, there is a higher chance of saving animals’ and people’s lives.



Vegas Rocks LLC Publishing Division with offices in Las Vegas, Rome and Shanghai specializes in the publication of non-fiction, political and current event works. Vegas Rocks LLC Consumer Products Division manufactures for the pet sector. James Mushen is the Founder and CEO of Vegas Rocks LLC. based in Las Vegas.



