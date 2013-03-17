The Book "Levers, Guns and Sanctions" by Asaf Shani Sheds New Light on Tough Negotiations

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2013 -- The book "Levers, Guns and Sanctions - Tough (But Fair) Conflict Management Tactics to Bring Reluctant Parties to the Negotiation Table" By Asaf Shani was released two months ago on Amazon Kindle - http://goo.gl/PffTc.



Soon after its release the book has become a best seller in the negotiation and conflict management sections. The book offers a structured approach and clear understanding on how to identify problematic situations and what to do in order to bring reluctant parties to the negotiation table.



Subjects covered in the book include: How to instantly know whether the other side is 'cooperation compliant', the means in bringing parties to the negotiation table and how to wisely use guns and levers in order to avoid conflicts.



The book is written as a 'hands on' guide with many examples in order to enable the reader to implement the ideas presented in the book in his current situation.



About Asaf Shani

Asaf Shani, the author, is an international consultant in the field of confrontational situations – mainly conflicts and negotiations. For more than 15 years, he has conducted his popular workshops in Fortune 500 companies including IBM, HP and Intel. Consulting clients include business owners, professionals and sales people.



