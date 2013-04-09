The Book Look and Black Art in America Partner to Promote the World of Black Books and Art

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The Book Look, the online review show commonly regarded as the industry’s video hub for African American literature, is announcing its partnership with Black Art In America (BAIA), the leading social network for Black art in the nation. The two organizations will collaborate and cross promote emerging, established and celebrity authors and artists to a worldwide audience by way of their popular online platforms. Accordingly, Black Art in America now hosts “The Book Look Group,” a discussion forum for books at www.blackartinamerica.com/group/the-booklook and The Book Look is planning an on-air segment for Black Art In America.



“It’s a thrill for us to come together and expand the platform for new and established authors and artists to get their works seen and discussed,” says Charisse Carney-Nunes, an award-winning children’s author and co-executive producer of The Book Look.



Along with The Book Look Group on www.blackartinamerica.com, The Book Look will continue to provide an interactive platform for authors at www.thebooklook.com while Black Art In America remains the nation’s leading online social network for African-American art.



About The Book Look

The Book Look is a popular online TV source for celebrating books, authors, celebrities and events relevant to the African American community. Monthly episodes include original content, industry information and engaging interviews with notables including Hill Harper, Octavia Spencer, Walter Mosley, Common, Tyrese, Roland Martin, Zane, Dolen Perkins-Valdez, Omar Tyree, Angie Stone, Prodigy, Michael Beckwith, Ledisi, Eric Jerome Dickey, Keli Goff, Scandal’s Judy Smith, Michael Baisden, Cornel West and Newark Mayor Cory Booker. The Book Look is prominently placed on numerous websites with a combined reach of over 250,000 consumers including AALBC.com, the leading site for books and film by and about people of African descent. Authors can learn how to get their book on The Book Look at www.thebooklook.com. http://www.facebook.com/TheBookLookTV Twitter @TheBookLookTV



About Black Art In America

Black Art In America is the largest online social network focused on African-American art. Black Art In America provides member artists with global exposure by connecting them to collectors, arts enthusiasts, arts institutions and professionals. Black Art In America has received over 4 million page views from 180 countries and has a weekly reach on Facebook exceeding 1 million. Artists can learn how to get their work on Black Art In America at www.blackartinamerica.com. https://www.facebook.com/BlackArtInAmerica Twitter @BAIAONLINE



CONTACT:

D. Amari Jackson, Book Look Media Svcs.

amari@thebooklook.com

Atlanta, GA

www.thebooklook.com