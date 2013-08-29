The Book of Siavon: Author Jessica Eppley Announces First Two Volumes of Compelling New YA Fantasy Series

Wrightsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The fantasy genre and young adult market have both been staples of the literary landscape for generations. However, author Jessica Eppley fuses both with compelling creativity as she announces the launch of ‘The Book of Siavon’ series.



Written for young adults and boasting a bold cocktail of vivid imagery, diverse characters and gripping suspense, the first two volumes of the series are hitting the virtual shelves with gusto.



Synopses:



Volume One: The Ruby Child - A shadow has fallen over the wondrous magical world of Aryth. Evil has enveloped the holy cities, and the all hope rests on an ancient prophecy that only a child born with ruby eyes can fulfill. Raised by a warrior in the outskirts of Nodens, a spirited teenage girl named Keavy trains to battle Crocotta, a deadly shape-shifter with the power to control the wild beasts terrorizing her once peaceful homeland. With the aid of an old catfolken scientist, a clumsy wood faun, and an arrogant young blacksmith, Keavy decides to leave behind her the carefree days of her youth and embark on a perilous journey - a quest to restore peace and happiness to Aryth - a destiny that only she can fulfill.



Volume Two: The Tail of Murias - The ruby child’s journey continues into the Talla Muro— the Tail of Murias, a chain of islands gripped by storm and plagued by pirates. Hiding in a murky sea, the emotionally tortured mermaid Sorka seeks vengeance on those on land for their errant ways and sets her sights on Alder as a potential new mate. In order to make it out of the Talla Muro alive, Keavy and her allies must gain favor with the mistrustful crew of the vessel, Serpentine in hopes that they will join them in their fight against an evil driven by both hate and love. New friends join the group as old ones leave, and it is here that Tulley is revisited by the ghosts of his past and the life he hoped to abandon many years ago.



As the author explains, she wanted to give young readers the literary adventure of a lifetime.



“My audience will find themselves venturing from the magical world of Aryth right into the cold depths of the sea during a dangerous storm. Each book offers a different setting, while seamlessly continuing the story of Keavy and her adventures,” says Eppley.



Continuing, “However, brace for more. Further volumes and in the works and the best is yet to come!”



Since their release, both books have garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Jessica Eppley's The Book of Siavon Book One The Ruby Child is a great example of a fantasy novel that shows the strong and independence of women that can empower many young women to do what they want to no matter what obstacles are in their way. Overall, this a great book for readers that enjoy the fantasy genre, and girls will especially love Keavy as the main character,” says one reader, reviewing ‘The Ruby Child’ on Amazon.



Praise is also flooding in for ‘The Tail of Murias’. Jake was impressed, commenting, “I really enjoy this series and think that it's a great addition to my book shelf. This one was a little shorter than the first but it had a lot cooler new characters and more action, which made it that much more exciting to read. I'm excited for the next one already.”



With more books on the drawing board, Eppley’s fans are urged to follow her on Facebook for any official further announcements: https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Book-of-Siavon/129118057146270?ref=hl



‘The Ruby Child’ and ‘The Tail of Murias’ are available now: http://amzn.to/1dkbtm9



About the Author: The author lives in PA.