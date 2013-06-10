The Boss Offers Electronic Hookah Cigars with Amazing Deals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The Boss offers Hookah Cigars developed with micro-electronic technology. The Boss hookah cigars are non inflammable and are devoid of harmful elements like smoke, tar, carbon monoxide, ash, tobacco and flame in which are found in its traditional counterparts. The product is designed keeping in mind the need of imbibing a real experience of smoking without the harmful effects of the traditional product. The Boss offers free alcohol for 6 months at the purchase of the hookah cigars from their store. The store is not into the sale of alcohol but offers the same to the client.



The hookah cigars can be enjoyed by just adding the preferred liquid to it. Just add any alcohol to the Boss Hookah Cigars, then smoke to get the exhilarating feel of smoking. The product is rechargeable anywhere in the world by filling or refilling it up with alcohol or any other liquid. The store ensures 100,000 puffs with each The Boss hookah cigars. What is most interesting is that the product is guaranteed to be 100 % free from nicotine and tobacco. The product is completely reusable and hence eliminates the problem of second hand smoking. These products are cheaper and more convenient to use than the traditional cigars as they do not have the problem of ash or stubs to be disposed. Moreover, they help save money.



The product works on lithium battery and uses eco-friendly plastic as its covering material. The hookah cigars from The Boss eliminate the risk of bacteria, mildew, fungus and mould. The product is more hygienic than its older versions. The store has a wholesale facility online for the marketing of the product. The wholesale facility enables a profit of 25% to 50% on the retail price of the product. The product imparts the look and feel of ordinary cigars and can be re-used almost everywhere in the world. It is free of the restrictions imposed on the traditional cigars.



About The Boss

The Boss is an enterprise into the development, production and sales of the high technology electronic hookah cigars. They offer the sale of the cigars at home and abroad through their online website. The enterprise is backed by efficient technical support and professionally competent quality managers. The website offers prompt delivery, reasonable price and the best services which make it one of the first choices of customers looking for such products. The Boss is accessible through Facebook and Twitter as well.



