The Boulder Group Publishes 2nd Quarter Net Lease Market Research

- Cap rates for net lease retail and office properties reached their lowest levels since 2006

- Overall property supply of net lease assets increased by more than 14% compared to last quarter;

- 10 Year Treasury Yield increase creates uncertainty in net lease market.



The full report can be viewed online at http://www.bouldergroup.com/NLQ2.pdf



About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $1.6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. In 2012, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by Real Capital Analytics. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago. More information on the firm can be found on The Boulder Group’s website at www.bouldergroup.com