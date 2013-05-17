The Boulder Group Publishes Net Lease Bank Research Report

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- The Boulder Group’s Research Department has released a new research report providing comprehensive numbers and analysis of the activity in the National Net Lease Bank Ground Lease Market.



Highlights from the report are as follows:



- Net Lease Bank Ground Lease properties cap rates continue to compress

- Bank Ground Lease cap rates are lowest in the net lease market

- Wells Fargo properties command the best pricing among all banks



The full report can be viewed online at http://www.bouldergroup.com/research.html



About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of more than $1.6 billion of net lease real estate transactions through several real estate cycles. In 2012, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by Real Capital Analytics. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago. More information on the firm can be found on The Boulder Group’s website at www.bouldergroup.com