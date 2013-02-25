The Bournemouth Skip Hire Weekend Special Offer to Help Clients Save £30

Dorset, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Waste Dorset are preparing to launch a fantastic offer on Bournemouth skip hire for householders who require a skip in Bournemouth for a just a weekend.



The Bournemouth Skip Hire Weekend special offer will be at least £30 cheaper then the normal rates Waste Dorset charge for skip hire in Bournemouth.



To qualify for this Bournemouth skip hire special offer customers must pay in full over the phone using a credit or debit card. In addition to prepayment, customers must also be happy to receive their skip anytime on Thursday, Friday or Saturday morning. Collection of the skip will happen anytime on Monday or Tuesday.



If this Bournemouth skip hire weekend special proves successful Waste Dorset plan to extend the offer to include Poole, Wimborne and Ferndown.



For more information on skip hire in Bournemouth or Waste Dorset's weekend special offer please contact Commercial Recycling on 01202 577944 / orders@commercialrecycling.co.uk