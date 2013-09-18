The Brand New E-5 Flagship Successor - Olympus OM-D E-MI

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Olympus has been ranked amongst the most top notch camera brands in the market since quite a while. The amount of features and accuracy which is offered in all of their products surely must not be missed out since it enables people to experience the true essence of both photography and videography. The new Olympus OM-D E-MI has just been announced and all the Olympus fans are recommended to have a close look at what the new camera has to offer.



The E-5 flagship has now been renewed through this latest release which has already caused a big stir in the market. For people who are not really aware, the new OM-D E-MI by Olympus offers the highest Olympus image quality till date because of the fact that it sports 16.3 megapixel love MOS sensor and new TruePic VII image processor, which is quite impressive and the reason why the new product has achieved so much attention immediately after it was announced. A new electronic viewfinder is also built in the new system and offers a chance of creating pure high quality images. Camera shakes can now be easily removed with the help of the in-body 5 axis image stabilization. An important benefit is the fact that it enables reliable dust, splash and freeze proof performance, which is what everyone wants in the first place. Camera quality tends to remain high even in environments down to -10c.



The OM-D series has been around since March 2012 and managed to get the attention of countless people worldwide. The 16.3 megapixels along with exceptional image stabilization and high quality images is something which really must not be ignored, therefore, everyone who is interested in buying Olympus camera’s must really look into the new Om-D E-MI in order to see all that it has to offer in the short and long run. One of the most important things is the price, which has to be considered beforehand. The camera will be available on sale from 30th September, 2013 and entire kit costs $2,948 in total. The whole kit arrives with the full black body along with the flash and lens hood; M.ZUIKO digital ED 12-40mm f2.8 PRO. Moreover, a standard bundle is also provided which includes a 16GB SD card along with the camera bag, which is rather necessary. With years of exceptional service and quality, Olympus has produced splendid DSLRS, SLRs as well as digital cameras, therefore, buying the OM-D E-MI is really worth it.



Visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19601/olympus-om-d-e-m1-announced-succeeds-e-5-flagship/ for more details.



Media contact

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore