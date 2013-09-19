The Brand New Exclusive Sony Xperia Z1 - Available for Sale

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Smartphones have taken over the world and these days, nobody is seen without one. There are many brands that are dominating the mobile market these days and Sony is undoubtedly one of them. After many years of excellent service, Sony has launched its new line of exceptionally exclusive Android smartphones for the ultimate convenience of all the Sony lovers from all across the globe.



The new Sony Xperia Z1, from the Xperia series, is a knock-out and has already captured the attention of millions of people worldwide. The latest flagship smartphone is succeeding the previous model, Sony Xperia Z – which ended up receiving international appreciation in a short period of time. For all the interested buyers, the phone is going to be officially available on sale from 4th October, 2013. Just like the previous model, the Xperia Z1 takes photography to a completely high end level since it sports a 20.7 mega-pixel built-in camera. Not only is the imaging perfect, but the phone also ensures perfect videography for everyone. The sleek and rock solid design is something which everyone notices right away, because of the aluminum body of the phone. In terms of size and the shape, it is pretty much the same as Xperia Z, however, only a few changes have been made.



When it comes to the important matter of specifications and features, the new Xperia Z1 is rather amazing and quite exceptional. The 5 inch 1080p display is something that really cannot be ignored as that is what everyone wants in the first place. Moreover, 2.2GHz snapdragon 800 CPU along with a 2GB RAM surely makes the smartphone worth buying at the earliest convenience. A common thing between Xperia Z and Z1 is the fact that they both have IP58 water and dust resistance, which makes them immune to both these elements for once and all.



Xperia Z1 has the latest Android 4.2.2 along with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, NFC and LTE, which is both necessary and impressive. First glimpses and sightings are quite significant and those who have come across the successor of Xperia Z are bound to take an avid interested in it. A wide range of colors are available in Xperia Z1 which includes black, white and purple and these utterly match with the ones which are offered in Xperia Z, too. The total cost of the contract-free phone is $998 only and in order to buy it soon, all individuals are recommended to visit authorized Sony dealers.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19628/sony-xperia-z1-go-sale-oct-4/



Media Contact:

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore