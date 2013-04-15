The Brand New Nantucket Window Blinds Collection Debuts at New York Decorator, Vogue Window Fashion

Bedminster, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The brand new collection of Nantucket window blinds was introduced today at the regal, window treatment decorating firm, Vogue Window Fashion.



Nantucket window blinds have the unique ability to transform harsh sunlight into gentle, diffused beauty – all while maintain outside views and indoor views. When raised, the blinds disappear into the headrail for an unobstructed view and are available in a wide selection of casual fabrics.



The new collection debuts the stunning East Bay fabric collection that combines colored front sheers with a breezy linen, printed vane fabric to create a subtle, cozy environment and is available in 9 saturated colors.



Additionally, the new collection features four other new fabrics:



The Boardwalk – 9 colors with nature inspired vane fibers.



Sun Porch – 9 colors with a subtle linen textured vane.



The Sunscreen Collection – 6 classic sunscreen-inspired vane and sheer colors.



Watermark – 6 colors in a watermark printed vane. window blind



Haily Lawrence, leading decorator at the New York City based firm, Vogue Window Fashion mentions that one of the collections most attractive features in the lower price point. “The lower price point for the entire Nantucket blinds line is a great way to make it a huge hit as it offers a more affordable alternative to the Silhouette collection,” she says.



The Nantucket window blinds that are ordered with automation will be also be equipped with the brand new PowerRise 2.1 with Platinum Technology motor that could be controlled from a touch of a iPhone or iPad.



Another perk is that the new Nantucket window blind line is now also available with the very popular LiteRise cordless lifting system making raising, lowering, and tilting the blinds easier than ever.



