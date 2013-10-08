The Brand New Sony Xperia Z1 - Now Available on Pre-Orders

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Sony has been dominating the mobile market since quite a lot of years. Not only is the new Xperia series exceptionally phenomenal but it is also rather different from all the other models that Sony has created before. The new Sony Xperia Z1 is the latest smartphone which Sony has launched just recently and all the Sony fans are advised to get their hands on it at the earliest convenience because of the fact that it has to offer multiple exclusive features that are hard to find in other smartphones these days.



One of the most prominent features of Sony Xperia Z1 include the fact that it is completely waterproof and packs a 20.7 mega-pixel camera for all those who love both photography and videography.



Upon pre-ordering the phone from Singtel right away, customers are going to be provided with many other exceptional goodies. For those who are interested to know, the pre-orders are inclusive of the exclusive Justin Timberlake ‘The 20/20 experience’ part 1 and 2 album which is originally worth $21.09. Moreover, the enormously important Xperia Z1 guide that is worth $40 is also included with the pre-orders. The Sony stereo Bluetooth headset worth $108 and Sony Social Live Premium Account subscription for a total of 3 complete months ($8.16) is also amongst the list of things which are inclusive with the pre-orders of Xperia Z1 from none other than Singtel.



The flagship smartphone from Sony is available on pre-order and those who wish to purchase it in the long run are recommended to visit the official website of Singtel in the first place. In order to enter into a splendid lucky draw for the purpose of winning two tickets to see Justin Timberlake perform his first solo after six years in the exquisite city of Las Vegas, individuals are required to buy Xperia Z1 before 6th, November 2013. Singtel is offering various packages for the utmost convenience of people such as lite, value, plus and prestige and all of them are unique in their own way. The handset price is $498, $228, $88 and $0 for lite, value, plus and prestige packages, respectively.



All of the packages offer free local outgoing calls anytime, free local SMS/MMS and free local data. Individuals who wish to indulge in the process of pre-ordering the exclusive Sony Xperia Z1 flagship smartphone must be aware of the fact that Singtel has begun to accept the nation-wide pre-orders since Wednesday, 2nd, October 2013.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19738/among-first-sony-xperia-z1-singtel/



Media Contact:

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore