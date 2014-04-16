The Branding Tree: New Book Release from Expert on Growing Restaurants' Brands

Woodside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- In ‘Branding Tree for Restaurants: A Revolutionary Guide to Grow Your Restaurant into a Brand’, David Dodson outlines his proven methods for helping executives and their teams find their own answers and clarify the beliefs of their brand.



Although many books on the market provide tips and tricks for developing brand recognition, Dodson’s is the first to focus not only the “how” but on the hugely important “why”. As Dodson contends, without a “why”, employees will find it extremely difficult to connect with the brand or the long-term goals for the business.



By utilizing ‘Branding Tree for Restaurants’, businesses will be able to pinpoint their company’s “DNA”, which Dodson refers to as the “seed” and the company’s original inspiration. After which, ‘culture’, ‘concept’ and ‘capital’ are explored – the “roots” of the restaurant and the keys to continued growth. Once these essentials are examined, the beliefs of the brand can be incorporated into meetings, policies and day-to-day workings of the business.



“Beliefs become experience,” says Dodson, who has spent decades working with restaurants developing and strengthening their brands. “Managing the beliefs of your brand puts you in the best position to direct and guide its evolution. Even more crucially, the processes within the book give executives the power to integrate everyone in the organization into this process – that way, no matter how much growth the business experiences, the vision is never lost or compromised.”



Synopsis:



“Creating a new restaurant? Want to grow an existing restaurant into a "brand"? Need help revitalizing your business?



The Branding Tree Process will show you how to define your brand and communicate it using a simple, powerful, easy-to-understand process that will inspire and motivate your line staff and your Board.”



Since its publication, the book has earned raves from leaders in the industry.



“The Branding Tree presents an organic process to organize and communicate the unique soul and personality of your brand. It can help your team translate the intention of your brand into the day-to-day experience of your staff and guests. I encourage you to read The Branding Tree and engage in this foundational work that is so essential to growing enduring and transformational businesses,” from Chip Conley, Founder, Joie de Vivre Hospitality and Author of PEAK and Emotional Equations.



“I think The Branding Tree for Restaurants gives a great conceptual overview about what is important to any kind of business. I think the book can be used for any strategic management or entrepreneurship course since the book incorporates HR, OB, finance, marketing and restaurant concepts combined. Perfect to use it as a supplementary text book for any integrated projects! We use this book in our college for HA3 management students in order to improve their food and beverage knowledge and understand more about marketing. We think this book is remarkably well written, well organized and shows a broad knowledge of the subject of branding,” from Sacha Stocklin, Dean of Les Roches Jin Jiang (LRJJ) International Hotel Management College.



‘Branding Tree for Restaurants’ is available now: http://bit.ly/1n6zsKs



For more information about ‘The Branding Tree’, please visit the official website.



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About David Dodson

David Dodson is an expert in the development of restaurant brands and strategic organizational change. He began his career as a chef and subsequently worked in his way up the ranks with independent restaurant companies like Il Fornaio, Real Restaurants, and Spectrum Foods. He has also worked in securities analysis for the restaurant and food industries as well as with natural foods manufacturers.



In 2001 he founded The Cultivation Corps, a restaurant strategy and development firm working with renowned chefs including Michael Chiarello, Martin Yan, and Charlie Ayers, as well as with Whole Foods Market, General Growth Properties, Rosewood Hotels, Fairmont Hotels, Dolce Hotels & Resorts, and The Mansion on Turtle Creek.



He holds an MBA in international business from Thunderbird, American Graduate School of International Management; a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Florida International University; and an associate arts degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America. Dodson currently advises hotel and multi-use developers on restaurant development and works with a variety of businesses on strategic and organizational change by leading them through The Branding Tree process.