The Braverman Eye Center Comes Up with the Most Advanced Lasik Eye Surgery in Fort Lauderdale

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center, with its experienced ophthalmologist Stanley Braverman MD, FACS, is now providing Lasik eye surgery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The clinic has claimed a higher chance of successful surgery, if an eye is otherwise healthy.



Many patients coming for Lasik in Fort Lauderdale have benefited from the innovative technology used by the surgeons at Braverman Eye Center. Such technology standards have helped the eye center’s surgeons treat a large number of patients successfully.



A very reliable source from The Braverman Eye Center explains the process of Laser eye correction. He says, “LASIK (Laser Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) surgery permanently changes the shape of the cornea. It can markedly decrease the dependency on glasses or contact lenses for many patients. Every cornea has its own fingerprint that makes it different than any other cornea in the world.”



Explaining about the kind of technology used in Lasik, he continues, “With Wavefront-Optimized treatments using the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 Laser, we can treat each corneal fingerprint differently. Results are usually much better than standard excimer laser treatments, giving better uncorrected vision postoperatively.”



Dr. Braverman, along with his team of surgeons makes the clinic a leading West Palm Beach Lasik center. They provide cataract surgery and in fact, have reduced LASIK cost in Miami and Florida to make it affordable for a large number of patients.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction is done in their own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To learn more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/