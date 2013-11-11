The Braverman Eye Center Now Performs Custom Wavefront Lasik Surgeries

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center, the finest of all eye care centers, now performs custom optimized wavefront Lasik surgery in Fort Lauderdale. This Wavefront-Optimized LASIK is much more customized when compared to treatments involving glasses, contact lenses, or traditional LASIK methods. In fact, the level of vision obtained is far more precise.



The results obtained after Wavefront Lasik Surgery may vary from patient to patient, with Wavefront-Optimized LASIK it is frequently possible to achieve 20/15 vision, which is typically better than the best vision available with glasses or contact lenses.



The Braverman Eye Center, by utilizing Wavefront-Optimized treatment makes everything possible that was not achievable with traditional methods. In fact, the results obtained in vision typically surpass traditional LASIK.



While elaborating, this Lasik Eye Surgery in Fort Lauderdale spokesperson said, “We have helped many patients from Miami and Ft. Lauderdale achieve better eyesight through our LASIK and other latest technology used by the surgeons at Braverman Eye Center.”



Moreover, Dr. Braverman has helped numerous laser vision correction patients achieve spectacularly clear vision with Lasik in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to laser eye surgery, the team at the Braverman Eye Center performs a multitude of other vision enhancing procedures, including cataract surgery in Ft. Lauderdale and Miami.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/lasik_alternative.asp.



Contact:-

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Toll Free - 888-954-LASIK

Email ID - Rosemary@bravermaneyecenter.com