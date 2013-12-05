The Braverman Eye Center Offering Treatments for Presbyopia in Florida

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Aging often brings with itself a series of health problems. Presbyopia is one such problem that directly affects almost everyone’s vision at some point. Patients affected with this disease often develop functional disability in their vision,mainly, the inability to see up close. This is commonly known by the Greek word Presbyopia, which means "old age eyes". This is followed with other symptoms such as eye-strain, headaches and haziness. Examination and treatment are then necessary – and these services are easily obtained under the expert supervision of The Braverman Eye Center.



The Florida-based eye center offers treatments for both distance and near vision problems caused by Presbyopia. Being renowned for offering progressive LASIK surgeries, The Braverman Eye Center corrects myopia and hyperopia with its highly-effective Near Vision Multifocal PresbyLasik in Florida.



The procedure is ideal for addressing any kind of presbyopia. These include Incipient, Functional, Absolute, Premature, and Nocturnal Presbyopia – and effective treatment for each of these can be ensured at The Braverman Eye Center. The center also provides advice on effective care to be taken after the eye-surgery.



Despite being the experts in LASIK operations, The Braverman Eye Center also offers effective surgical alternatives to Near Vision Multifocal PresbyLasik. They are Photorefractive Keratectomy and Lens Surgery. However, refractive surgery has its limits.



“Individual corneae,” explains a spokesperson for the center, “respond differently to surgery, and each individual has a unique healing process. These factors make the promise of perfect vision without corrective lenses or contact lenses after refractive surgery impossible. Hoever, we use computerized evaluation of ourresults and know exactly how much treatment is needed for each individual refractive error, depending on the age of the patient.”



To learn more about their options, patients can contact Dr. Stanley Braverman, the founder and chief LASIK and cataract surgeon at The Braverman Eye Center.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/near-vision-multifocal-presbylasik.asp



Contact:-

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Toll Free – (888) 954-LASIK

Email ID - Rosemary@bravermaneyecenter.com