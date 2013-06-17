The Braverman Eye Center Offers Lasik Eye Surgery for Complete Freedom from the Hassles of Glasses and Corrective Lenses

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center offers Lasik eye surgery that is ideal for anyone who wants the freedom that comes with improved eyesight. The hassles of glasses and corrective lenses can be removed, often permanently, by this procedure. They provide a convenient environment for laser surgery and laser assisted cataract Extraction Surgery for patients during the whole procedure.



Lasik eye surgery is one of the fastest methods to correct most visual impairments. Their surgeons are able to correct even severe refractive errors while minimizing the recovery time. They ensure that most patients are able to return to work in less than a week while many patients even return to normal activities the day after surgery. For millions of laser assisted cataract patients, the most obvious benefit is that they can enjoy quality of vision again. There is no age at which people are too old to undergo Lasik in Fort Lauderdale as the visual benefits offered are of great value regardless of the age.



Laser Assisted Cataract Extraction at Braverman Eye Center is one of the most frequently performed surgeries and also one of the most safe and effective, with predictable outcomes. Their surgeons map the eye, make a precise cut and break up the cataract. A permanent artificial lens is then implanted to replace the natural lens and provide appropriate vision correction for each patient. This allows their surgeons to remove the cataract and helps position the new lens with absolute accuracy. If hte results are not absolutely perfect, and the eye is otherwise healthy, with the laser system, the eye can be touched up so that unaided vision approaches perfection. This is called Laser Assisted Cataract Extraction (LACE).



The surgeons of Braverman Eye Center are highly regarded as LASIK Miami providers. As leading South Florida LASIK and cataracts surgeons, they keep the needs of their patients as their foremost priority. Laser Vision Correction and LASIK are done in their own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



About The Braverman Eye Center

The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been here to serve the eye needs of the community since 1973. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients.



