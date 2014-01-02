The Braverman Eye Center Offers Only State-of-the-Art Lasik Eye Surgery in Fort Lauderdale

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The Braverman Eye Center, one of the most renowned experts of LASIK in Miami, guarantees to offer highly-advanced Lasik eye surgery in Fort Lauderdale. The center uses state-of-the-art Waverfront Optimized Lasik using the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400.



The center’s reason for using the highly-advanced All Laser Wavefront Optimized Technology instead of the traditional razor blade technology, is because of the former’s ability to provide particular prescriptions to each spot on the eye.



The spokesperson for The Braverman Eye Center adds further, “This is clearly impossible with glasses or contact lenses, because they are constantly moving in relation to the eye. However, Wavefront-Optimized treatment makes this possible when comb9ined with a highly sophisticated Laser tracking system. The result is vision that typically surpasses traditional LASIK, and is frequently better than the best vision with glasses or contact lenses.”



The spokesperson also discusses the benefits of the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q technology for better corneal sculpting. The technology helps in treating the cornea peripherally, along with the usual treatment to its central part.



A complete description of Waverfront Optimized Lasik using Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 is available at http://goo.gl/UZ7GbZ.



Patients can trust The Braverman Eye Center to be a highly-systematic and advanced eye-care facility. In addition to this advanced technology, what also makes them the most reliable Ft. Lauderdale Lasik center is the supervision of Dr. Stan Braverman, who has performed over 20,000 successful refractive surgical procedures. It is a combination that ensures patients highly-satisfactory results.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit: http://bravermaneyecenter.com/lasik-miami-fort-lauderdale.asp.



Contact

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Toll Free – (888) 954-LASIK

Email ID - Rosemary@bravermaneyecenter.com