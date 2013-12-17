The Braverman Eye Center on the Process and Benefits of Wavefront Lasik Surgery

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Eliminating the need for eyeglasses or contact lenses is something The Braverman Eye Center has always assured its patients. The Florida-based eye center has treated thousands of patients suffering from eye-diseases like myopia, hyperopic, etc.



“However, traditional lasik procedures have always had some amount of unreliability in procuring positive results,” admits a medical expert at The Braverman Eye Center, “due to the inability to achieve a perfect eye-cornea shape.” Therefore, the eye center has focused on offering the very latest technologies to maintain accuracy during procedures. Wavefront Lasik Surgery is one such procedure that promises perfection with highly accurate results.



Combined with the expertise of Braverman’s professional and experienced eye surgeons, the wavefront Lasik technology perfectly achieves the complete shape of the eye cornea – making it easier for surgeons to remove corneal defects. The cornea correction is done by using the same custom wavefront optimized Lasik procedure, which involves the eye reshaping of the stoma layer. Later in the procedure, the highly-skilled ophthalmologists at The Braverman Eye Center relocate the flaps after making sure no debris or air bubbles are left under it.



“The patients that have undergone this procedure now enjoy better vision, without being dependent on either contact lenses or glasses,” the spokesperson for The Braverman Eye Center said. He further urges patients to visit the center’s web pages to learn more about both Lasik and cataract surgeries.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/lasik_alternative.asp



Contact:-

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Toll Free – (888) 954-LASIK

Email ID - Rosemary@bravermaneyecenter.com