The Braverman Eye Center Provides the Most Advanced Cataract Eye Surgery in Miami

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center, with its experienced ophthalmologist Dr. Stanley Braverman, is now providing the best and the most advanced cataract eye surgery in Miami. The eye center has claimed an overall success rate of over 98%, if an eye is otherwise healthy.



The eye center, also offers Lasik in Boca Raton and is always updating itself with latest innovation made in the field of cataract surgeries. Such innovations allow cataract surgeons at the clinic to treat a greater number of patients successfully.



A very reliable source from The Braverman Eye Center explains the process of cataract surgery. He says, “Cataract Surgery is the removal of your cloudy natural lens. Your cloudy natural lens is usually dissolved using high frequency ultrasound through less than a 3 millimeter opening. An artificial lens is then implanted.”



He further explains about the results after the surgery, “The surgery continues to improve with such recent developments as no-stitch surgery, topical anesthesia, surgical correction of astigmatism and new upgraded lens designs. It takes a few months for the eye to heal completely, but the patient is able to return to normal activity almost immediately after surgery and usually sees well within days. Using Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (LACE) techniques, the surgery can almost be guaranteed to be as good if not better final vision than when you were thirty years old.”



The Braverman Eye Center has already emerged as one of the best Florida Lasik Surgeon with its expertise in laser vision correction surgery. The eye center, with its best Florida Lasik surgeon Dr. Stanley Braverman, who is a board-certified ophthalmologist who has performed thousands of LASIK, LASEK, Epi-LASIK and cataract surgeries for patients in Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, southern Florida, and throughout the USA.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction Surgery center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction is done in their own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To learn more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/