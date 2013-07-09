Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Brazilian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Brazil defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Brazilian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Brazil.



Brazil's defense policy has led the country to improve its domestic defense capabilities and reduce its reliance on arms supplied by foreign OEMs



Reasons To Buy

"The Brazilian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Brazil defense industry.

- Identify top companies in the Brazil defense industry along with profiles of those companies.

- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



Embraer, Forjas Taurus SA, Avibras Industria Aerospacial, Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos, Helibras, Industria de Material Belico do Brasil (IMBEL), Aeroelectronica, Indstria Naval do Cear, Northrop Grumman Brazil, EADS Brazil, Lockheed Martin Brazil



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116771/the-brazilian-defense-industry-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-to-2018-market-profile.html