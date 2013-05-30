The Bridge Magazine at CUNY Hunter College Releases Third Edition

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- One of CUNY Hunter College’s online magazines, The Bridge, has recently announced the release of the third edition of their publication.



The Bridge, which is dedicated to exploring New York City’s art, film, and fashion scenes, exclusively features the work of students at Hunter College.



Some of the magazine’s top stories include “Immigrants Keep *DREAM* Alive,” a profile written by Regina-Lea Nuzbrokh examining the DREAM Act and its effect on an 'illegal' Hunter College student. Other features include Caitlin Gallagher’s “Animal Activists Debate the Fashion of Compassion” and Janice Camacho’s “Hunter Fashionistas Market New Designs on YouTube,” which explores how students are launching their own fashion ideas using the new tools of social media.



The Bridge's cultural writing includes Colleen Stone's look at a new film by a Hunter College professor in "Love on a flying trapeze: Shanti Thakur's 'Red Tulips' explores a world unmoored from memory." Simone Sylvester’s “‘Temptation’: The Subtleties of a Culture of Rape,” critiques the seduction scene in Tyler Perry’s newest movie. The magazine also contains entertaining articles such as Heather David’s “Colossal Mantis Makes Its Move in ‘Phases’,” a feature on an up-and-coming band from Brooklyn; Caitlin Gallagher's review of an indie rock band in “Paramore Ain’t Dead Yet;” and “Nightlife: On The Town,” where Regena-Lea Nuzbrokh, Christopher Pasqual-Kwan, and Caitlin Gallagher explore Manhattan’s best kept secrets.



Another popular set of pieces includes the Smacktalks, where Diego Mercado, Thomas Wengler, and EJ Stewart presented readers with commentary on the NBA season.



In addition to the aforementioned, over 14 writers worked together to put The Bridge together, including Valda Ginzburg, Jonaise Privette, Tadia Toussaint, and Esther Yi.



The magazine contains four sections that are further divided into subcategories. Hunter Spotlight contains news exclusive to Hunter College, including feature profiles of students, musicians, faith traditions, and health issues. The Critics section zooms in on popular fine arts, music, movies, and television shows, while Dining and Nightlife introduces readers to exposés and New York’s music venues and bands. Smacktalk is the magazine’s discussion forum, where writers sound off on games, TV shows, and sporting events.



“Journalism and magazine writing have undergone colossal changes in the last decade,” said Harry Bruinius, a Manhattan-based writer and adjunct professor of Film & Media. “We founded The Bridge to give aspiring writers a professional-level outlet for their emerging skills. Students create the agenda, do all the reporting and writing, and learn to put together a top-notch online publication.”



Individuals with questions or suggestions about The Bridge can contact the magazine at staff@hunterbridge.com. Updates about the magazines latest happenings can be found on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.



About The Bridge

The Bridge magazine is a Hunter College online publication devoted to exploring the rich diversity of cultures and arts on campus and in New York City. Since 2010, The Bridge has offered cultural features focusing on the passions, virtuosities, and lifestyles of Hunter students. It also provides opinion and commentary on the New York cultural scene with discussions of fashion, music, TV and film. For more information, please visit http://hunterbridge.com