The Bridges of Singapore – Inspirational Civil Engineering

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- Singapore is a city that is so renowned for its bridges that you don't have to Google far to find examples of travel blogs that are focused on them. This city of architectural and civil engineering marvels is a place of inspiration thanks to the innovative construction all around. For those in civil engineering jobs there are a wealth of opportunities to be part of the progress of the future and to find a way to bring new and exciting growth to Asia Pacific. Vehicular bridges in Singapore are some of the city's most renowned, including the Elgin Bridge, which was built in the 1800s and designed to serve North Bridge Road and South Bridge Road. Benjamin Sheares Bridge is often named as the longest bridge in Singapore and is something of a civil engineering marvel, crossing a distance of 1.8km. The pedestrian Henderson Waves Bridge is one of the highest in the city and also one of the most creative. But all are an inspiration where civil engineering jobs are concerned.



LVI Associates provides expert support for all those who aspire to excel in civil engineering jobs. The firm's expertise also extends to a broad range of other areas, including building services, water and environmental, forensics, construction and renewable energy. Such a broad spectrum of expertise means the firm has been able to work with a wide range of talented people and now has a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as a result. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides options for hiring needs of all types, whether those are for an innovative start-up or an internationally renowned brand. As a result, LVI Associates is now a go-to for businesses looking to recruit for resilience and growth, as well as for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step in fields such as civil engineering jobs.



Key to the success that the firm has achieved since it was first established has been the focus on internal structure and development. Consultants at LVI Associates receive regular training and support and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. This approach means that the team was able to adapt to pandemic conditions and still provide an insightful and expert service. Also vital is the international nature of the firm's business - the LVI Associates team in Singapore is part of a 1,000 strong worldwide workforce. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual local and international perspective and expertise gives the firm both reach and flexibility when it comes to catering to the needs of candidates and global companies. In addition to civil engineering jobs there are many roles available via LVI Associates today, including Director of Business Development [Acquisition], Senior Technical Project Lead and Offshore Wind Project Developer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.