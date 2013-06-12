The Bristol Language Centre Is Now Offering Summer English Courses in the UK

City of Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Bristol Language Centre (BLC) is an English language teaching centre that offers a wide range of quality courses for people who wish to improve their English to help achieve their goals and aspirations. BLC is fully accredited by the British Council and the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI), a member of English UK and a UK Border Agency Highly Trusted Sponsor. The school is offering various English courses for the summer term from 1 July to 20 September, there will be a variety of quality courses offered including General and Intensive English, examination courses, Business English, university preparation and junior group programmers. These English Courses in the UK offer something for everyone whether they want to go to university, develop their career or learn for pleasure.



Summer breaks are a great opportunity for students to learn new skills that will help them achieve their goals. English language courses are a great way to improve their English which will enable them to secure a better job in their own home country. Bristol Language Centre is fully equipped with great facilities and resources that ensure that the students are able to learn much more effectively using the latest technology and BLC’s innovative teaching methods. Every Teacher at BLS is suitably qualified and experienced. The teachers adopt a communicative teaching approach using Computer based lessons and Interactive whiteboards in the 18 modern and light classrooms which include 7 spacious purpose built classrooms. Furthermore, each student is given access to an individual student profile on the BLC Online learning platform.



BLC is conveniently located in Bristol city centre. Bristol is considered to be one of the most dynamic and exciting cities in England, Bristol is home to two world class universities: University of Bristol and the University of the West of England. It is a great place to learn due to its unique mix of different culture and races which results in a much more diverse and vibrant atmosphere.



BLC welcomes students from all over the world to their school, the school takes pride in all their student’s welfare and success. The BLC team is committed to providing a quality service to all their students and the BLC staff will help students with any concerns they might have regarding their welfare and safety.



BLC’s website, BLC-English.co.uk contains all the information interested people might need to apply, they can find the details of the courses, date and fee schedules, methods of applying to BLC, student comment and all other important details.



