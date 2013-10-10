Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The British Land Company PLC (BLND) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'The British Land Company PLC (BLND) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'The British Land Company PLC' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

The British Land Company PLC (BLC) is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages retail and office properties. Presently, the company owns or manages US$16.6 billion worth properties, with is 35.4% held in office space, 60.3% in retail space and 4.3% held in other properties. The company holds investments in city offices, west end offices and provincial offices in the office space and retail warehouses, superstores, shopping stores and department stores in the retail space. BLC also holds 3.8 million sq ft of retail space outside the UK, which includes properties held in Spain, France, Portugal and Italy. BLC is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



The British Land Company PLC



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