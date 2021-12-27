The British Logistics Industry Is Supported Through Continuous Technological Innovation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Innovation is constantly transforming the logistics industry and providing opportunities to streamline and introduce greater efficiencies. Double roll cage robots are the latest technology that look set to transform the sector and create advantages for businesses in UK grocery. These autonomous mobile robots are capable of taking over the job of heavy load transport and order picking in warehouses and logistics operations. The robots have been designed specifically for the grocery sector – with the ability to continue to operate even on rough surfaces and at temperatures of -25° C to +40°C without degradation of battery life. As the robots are only 17cm high they are able to fit into much smaller spaces than many of the other robots that are already on the market, which gives them a great deal more versatility. The machines are capable of transporting loads of up to 1,000kg and take just 1.5 hours to achieve a full charge from 10% to 100%.



Established in 2004, DSJ Global is a logistics headhunter focused on ensuring that organisations across end-to-end supply chain are able to work with the best talent to drive innovation and growth. The firm provides specialist support as a logistics headhunter but also has hiring expertise in a range of other areas, including technical operations, procurement and supply chain jobs. DSJ Global also has many extensive resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has built up over the years. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows DSJ Global to create options for a broad spectrum of different businesses, from logistics start-ups to international procurement brands. The focus for the firm as a logistics headhunter has always been on enabling businesses to find the talent to drive growth and giving individuals opportunities to take a career-defining next step.



DSJ Global is well established in the UK as a logistics headhunter and has a reach that extends to all major hubs, including Manchester, Birmingham and London. The team in the UK is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that adds a powerful global dimension to the resources that the firm has to offer. This is further supported as the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. A strong and resilient internal team has been a vital part of the way that DSJ Global has been able to continue to provide support to clients and candidates through challenging economic times. Consultants work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and are trained on an ongoing basis. As a logistics headhunter, DSJ Global is able to provide access to many different roles across end-to-end supply chain, including Fulfilment Centre Lead, Material Requirements Planner and Commercial Supply Chain Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.