Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The British United Provident Association Limited : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'The British United Provident Association Limited : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'The British United Provident Association Limited ' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The British United Provident Association Limited (BUPA) is a global healthcare company based in the UK. It offers health insurance and medical subscription products to individuals and corporate customers. The company also provides international insurance, workplace health services, health assessments, home healthcare, and chronic disease management services. In addition, BUPA provides nursing and residential care services to more than 30,000 residents in Spain, the UK, New Zealand and Australia. Furthermore, the company operates clinics, hospitals, dental centers and primary care centers. The company serves about 14 million customers in more than 190 countries across the globe. Its operations are spanned across the UK, the US, Australia, Poland, Spain, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, India, China, and Latin America. BUPA is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



The British United Provident Association Limited



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