The Brooks Clinic Says OK to Immediate Accident Injury Care with No Upfront Expense

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Accident injury doctors at The Brooks Clinic pain management center to provide same day care, with no upfront costs in Oklahoma City.



Oklahoma City residents now have a new resource for rapid injury care and pain management staffed by some of the most qualified accident injury doctors in the country. The Brooks Clinic, OK is situated in the heart of Midtown and is accepting immediate appointments.



The enhanced accident injury doctor services at The Brooks Clinic couldn’t come at a better time in most Oklahomans eyes. The past few weeks and months have seen a significant number of headlines focusing around the auto and healthcare industries. Several OK car dealerships have found themselves in the middle of legal battles, KXII News reports new vehicle recalls with almost 1 million cars being reeled back in by Toyota alone, and September 9th 2013 channel 7 News covered the story of a resident in a wheelchair being stuck by a vehicle at a dangerous intersection.



At the same time many workers could be finding they are laid off work and can’t find employment with benefits due to the implementation of ObamaCare provisions and the $100-per-day penalty which may kick in for many employers on October 1st according to the Fox Small Business Center .



This is where many will find the personal injury doctors at The Brooks Clinic especially welcome. The Oklahoma City medical center accepts most insurances as well as Medicare and Medicaid. Plus, patients are able to receive evaluations and pain management assistance with no upfront cost and bills able to be satisfied on settlement by insurance companies.



First time visitors can expect immediate treatment or appointments within 24 to 48 hours after calling, diagnostics including x-rays, MRIs and CT scans, referrals to specialists as needed and letters for employers to be excused from work as necessary.



Those looking for a motorcycle, car wreck or slip and fall doctor know that time is of the essence when it comes to getting treatment and protecting their rights, and there may be few other options in OK which provide such speedy access to an accident injury doctor . However, The Brooks Clinic also provides diagnostic services and medical treatment for those suffering from acute or ongoing chronic pain which has been ongoing, using the latest technology and a variety of options so that each visitor finds just the right fit.



About The Brooks Clinic

The Brooks Clinic is located at 820 NW 13th, Oklahoma City, OK 73106. Those interested in finding out more about the accident injury doctors and care available can log on to the web at http://www.thebrooksclinic.com or call for an immediate appointment on 405-295-4694.