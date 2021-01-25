The Brooks Group Announces 2021 Schedule for the Excellence in Account Management Workshop

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The Brooks Group has released the 2021 schedule for its Excellence in Account Management Workshop. This workshop is designed to provide comprehensive and real-world strategies along with skill-building techniques to strengthen the account manager role. By participating in this workshop, account managers can build stronger client relations and provide intuitive solutions that are customized to each account's needs within the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries. This three-day course will be offered virtually twice in the first quarter of 2021 on Feb. 2-4 and March 2-4. Additional dates are added for April, June, September, and November.



The Excellence in Account Management workshop is a multi-faced event that features classroom lectures, simulations, interactive activities, and assignments that participants can complete in the field. Attending candidates will engage in coursework that includes:



Case studies with scored simulations

Strategic account planning

Customer relations management

Executive-level presence.



The multi-day course is designed to position current account managers as agile problem solvers that can identify and address customer needs and the best methods for providing support throughout the customer experience lifecycle.



"Account managers are critical links in the client retention cycle," Dan Brooks, managing partner at The Brooks Group, said. "They're not just important in keeping clients happy, but they're also in a unique role where they serve as liaisons between their teams and the client, and it's vital that companies invest the resources into developing account management strategies."



Attendees will learn how to differentiate their organizations as competitive providers through enhanced customer response and resolution methods. By understanding the current market landscape as well as critical issues their customers face in their respective industries, account managers can rely on flexible skills such as critical thinking and market analysis to craft customized strategies that uniquely benefit their clients. The first workshop will be held from February 2nd through the 4th and the second workshop is March 2nd through the 4th. Interested applicants are encouraged to register early to confirm attendance.



About The Brooks Group

The Brooks Group is an independent organization that focuses on enhancing communication skills for business executives. An emphasis is placed on training programs that are designed to create collaborative environments among executives from a variety of industries to improve analytical and interfacing methodologies that translate into improved internal communications and external relations with clients and customers. The Brooks Group also provides consulting and market research support to members of the biotech/pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to bring about healthcare reform.