The Buccaneer Pirate Ship Is Featured in Chuck Wick's New Video for "the Salt Life"

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Five years ago, Chuck Wicks burst on the country scene with his hit single, ‘Stealing Cinderella”. Now under new management, Chuck has released his first EP in almost three years, ‘Rough”, and the video for the lead single, “Salt Life” was shot around Destin, the Historic Destin Harbor, and HarborWalk Village over Memorial Day. Visitors and locals alike will recognize some of the area’s most popular attractions and landmarks, including Noriega Point, HarborWalk Village, and The Harbor Walk Village Marina.



During the video, which premiered this week on Country Music Television, The Buccaneer Pirate Ship can been seen cruising the Harbor. Simply lit by the afternoon sun, the Buccaneer can be sailing in the background during the video’s opening scenes. “The Buccaneer is unexpectedly delighted to be part of the Salt Life video. Although the mates tend to prefer traditional sea shanties, the crew of the Buccaneer have been singing The Salt Life all summer long. I think the song really captures the essence of Emerald coast living”, say Captain Steve Wilson, owner of both the Buccaneer and the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise.



The Salt Life, has a laid back, beach vibe, and was written by Wicks and members of Kenny Chesney’s writing team. Debuting earlier this summer, the song has become both a critical and commercial hit. In an interview with Billboard.com, Wicks said he just penned the tune as a tribute to summer. The song was then pitched to The Salt Life Company, a lifestyle and apparel company which manufactures and sells beach gear, like sunglasses, beach bags, and T-shirts. Wicks and the company are teaming up to give 20,000 fans a complimentary copy of Rough with the purchase of Salt Life merchandise. Of course, both the single and the EP are available at I tunes now. The video is in heavy rotation on a number of country music stations, and you can catch the video on demand at the CMT website.



The Buccaneer Pirate Cruise sets sail daily from the harbor Walk Village Marina and provides two hours of family fun and adventure. Be sure to ‘unlock the treasures of your heart’ and spend some time learning the fine arts of piracy, like sword fighting, deck swabbing, and treasure hunting during the two hour cruise. For reservations and more information be sure log on the their website, http://www.destinpirateship.com, like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.