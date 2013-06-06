The Buddy Link Goes Live Thanks to Randall Crater and Greyshore Technology

Campbell, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Randall Crater is the CEO of Greyshore Technology. He has proven his mark by introducing many successful gaming platforms. His creations provide an incredible stage for gamers to play online casino games such as bingo, craps, baccarat, lottery, roulette and any game one might play in a casino.



Randall Crater’s latest creation is http://TheBuddyLink.com. It is a social networking site that boasts many amazing features. Like any other social networking site, members can search for people, make friends, send messages, organize an event and connect. However, the Buddy Link has an added advantage over other networking sites that helps it to maintain its distinctiveness. This is the ability and feature of creating groups. The Buddy Link allows its users to form private groups of their own.



Beginners have discovered the site much easier to use and understand when compared to other networking sites. The website has grown exponentially in a short amount of time and , people are making the most of the site.



Creating an account in the Buddy Link is free. There are no complicated sign up procedures. Users can easily meet new people, make friends or even date someone they meet through the website.



About Buddy Link

Buddy Link has been called an all in one social networking site. The ease with which a Buddy Link user can play poker, baccarat, and bingo etc, is a favorite benefit for many where registered users , visit online casino and play all day long from the comfort of their home.



Other attractive features include the following



- Articles and Blogs –Members can submit writing and let other users read user viewpoints.

- Events –Members can create upcoming events and invite people to attend.

- Classified –The Buddy Link can also be used to post ads without any charge. Similarly users can create forums for jobs, sales and the like.



Learn more by visiting http://TheBuddyLink.com



NorCal Press

408-871-9135