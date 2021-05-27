Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the built environment sector in Singapore has appealed to the government to allow it to bring in more foreign workers. Currently, around 1,000 workers are returning home every week to family, creating challenging conditions for the local industry. The government recently took steps to allow construction firms more temporary flexibility to bring in workers from China. However, it's thought that this will not make the kind of impact that is really required as Chinese workers are often specialised in specific trades, rather than being general construction workers. Many can also command higher salaries in China and so there is little motivation to travel abroad to work. Although representatives of the built environment sector have acknowledged that there is a need for border controls to protect locals it has also appealed to the government to find new ways to allow for the recruitment of foreign workers in larger numbers.



Established in 2012, LVI Associates has a wealth of expertise in construction recruitment that extends to other key areas of the infrastructure sector, including building services, transportation, water and environmental and technology. The firm has created a team of specialists with an in-depth knowledge of the local market for infrastructure recruitment, working with a broad spectrum of client businesses, from agile start-ups to internationally renowned names in infrastructure. Over the years LVI Associates has also nurtured a database of skilled mid-to-senior professionals from across the sector, acknowledging that people are at the heart of the permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that the firm can create for clients. The vision is to streamline the process of construction recruitment to make it simple and effective and to create peace of mind for all those involved. Solving the key challenge of business-critical talent is going to be essential for pandemic recovery across the infrastructure industry and LVI Associates is the ideal partner.



When it comes to team building this can take time and specialist expertise, which is why firms across the infrastructure sector choose LVI Associates. The firm has in-depth knowledge of the local industry and consultants receive ongoing training to constantly develop knowledge and insight. Working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies ensures consistent service delivery and the team is fully committed to exceptional results, even in pandemic conditions. As well as extensive understanding of the market for construction recruitment - and wider infrastructure hiring - in Singapore the firm has a wide-ranging international perspective that includes being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. There are many exciting roles available via LVI Associates in Singapore, including: Investment Analyst/Vice President, Area Sales Manager [Light Industry], Senior Environmental Consultant [Water Management], Regional Membrane Sales Manager, VP Design Civil and Proposal Engineering Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director Asia Pacific at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.