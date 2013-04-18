The Bull Rider's Haven Located at Minnesota

Thief River Falls, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- If you are a bull rider, then you would probably be familiar with the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division annual event. If so, then you would most likely know what’s special about the Thief River Falls.



The Thief River Falls is located in Pennignton County in Minnesota. It is about 70 miles from the Canadian border and is considered to be the home of some of the major industries in the state such as snowmobiles and farm machinery. The county also became famous for housing the Cycle Detection Warning System until its shutdown in 2009. Aside from these, the Thief River Falls is also famous for such tourist spots as the Two Fools Vineyard and Winery, the Centennial Park, the Ralph Engelstad Arena, and the Pennington County Historical Society. In order to enjoy all of these sights, you might find yourself having to spend more than a day at Thief River Falls. Your best move would be to get a room at the America’s Best Value Inn.



America’s Best Value Inn is located right at the heart of Thief River Falls, just a few miles away from all of the best spots that Thief River Falls has to offer. This Thief River Falls, MN Hotel is also located near a number of universities and educational institutions as well as businesses, malls, and restaurants. Each of the rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites of Thief River Falls provides clients with access to high-speed wireless internet connection, cable TV and indoor pool. What’s more guests can make use of the fax services that the hotel offers as well as the whirlpool and exercise room. Guests can also choose from smoking and non-smoking room. Continental breakfast as well as pick-up and drop-off services to and from the airport is also provided by the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites of Thief River Falls.



If you are interested in enjoying Thief River Falls, book now your room with the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites of Thief River Falls by heading to http://www.indembsudan.com/42861/28.htm



For more details, please see http://www.indembsudan.com/42861/28.htm



For Media Contact:

Americas Best Value Inn and Suites of Thief River Falls

1915 Highway 59 South,

Thief River Falls, MN 56701, United States

http://www.indembsudan.com/42861/28.htm