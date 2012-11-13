"The Business Case for Mobile Banking" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- The number of mobile phones in use around the world in 2011 reached six billion while the number of mobile banking users worldwide reached 300 million with adoption of the service in developed countries growing significantly. Mobile networks now cover between 85-90% of the world's population. Modern data and telecommunication services appeal to younger generations, meaning that they have a good perception of institutions that offer mobile financial services. Banks and mobile carriers are moving towards more sophisticated techniques of marketing as a result of security and user-friendly concerns. In order to enhance their marketing, banks and mobile carriers are using IT technology for ensuring security and user friendliness. Mobile banking is not only used for basic transactions of online banking, such as checking balances, viewing recent transactions, paying bills and transferring funds but also for marketing of the various products and services offered by banks.
Key Highlights
- Mobile banking is replacing branch approach banking.
- Mobile payments are replacing paper-based payments.
- Advertising on mobiles is replacing traditional electronic marketing.
- Use of mobiles has grown faster than broadband connections.
Scope
- This report will allow you:
- To understand the future potential of mobile banking
- To understand its usage both in well developed countries and developing countries
- Gain insight into the key technology developments for electronic payments via mobile
- To analyze the mobile advertising market
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides detailed analysis of mobile banking services globally
- Special emphasis on the opportunities available in emerging markets
- The report also focuses on various mobile payment technologies emerging in the global market
- Provides in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by the mobile banking system
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fundamo, Visa, Inc., Wells Fargo, PayPal, Visa Europe, Deutsche Bank, CitiBank, Mastercard
