The Business Elevation Show with Chris Cooper

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- Broadcasting Friday February 19th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern), The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing culture and people performance provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen in http://voiceamericabusiness.com to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Chris Cooper

Chris has 30 years of multi-functional business experience, working with global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level before supporting and founding successful entrepreneurial ventures. Chris elevates business success as a behavioural strategist, coach, mentor, facilitator, and consultant developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance and financial services sectors. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not) published by Penguin Random House USA'. He is the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



