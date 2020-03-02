The Business of Rumi: A Turkish Adventure with Chris Cooper on Voice America's Business Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Why is Rumi the 13th-century philosopher, poet and author so loved today? Admirers include Bob Dylan, Madonna, and Coldplay. What can we learn from his life and work that can elevate our lives and businesses? In Dec. 2020, business elevation, leadership, and engagement specialist and show host Chris Cooper was invited to the 746th Rumi celebrations in Konya, Turkey by the founder of the Diplomatic Business Club, Dr. Mansour Malik. In part 1 of this journey, you will learn about Rumi including interviews with revered guests Esin Celebi Bayou a 22nd generation relative of Rumi and Vice President of the International Mevlana Foundation. Also, Fahri Ozcakil a Director of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Head of the Whirling Dervishes! Then in part 2, Murat Peksomlu a hotel chain General Manager who puts Rumi at the heart of his hotel's customer service and Dr. Mansour Malik whose love of Rumi engages his royal household, senior diplomat & business executive club members. All interwoven with Chris's perspective. Join us to bring more of Rumi into your life and business.



To access Part 1 which aired on 2/14/2020:

https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/121602/the-business-of-rumi-part-1-a-turkish-adventure



To access Part 2 which aired on 2/21/2020

https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/121770/the-business-of-rumi-part-2-a-turkish-adventure



Broadcasting every Friday at 8 am pm Pacific (11 am Eastern), The Business Elevation Show is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America and for almost 9 years has provided inspiration and advice for effectively succeeding in your business and personal ventures. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders ranging from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learnings and insights to benefit leaders and business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities.



About Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper is a business mentor, engagement consultant, facilitator, speaker and author working across a variety of industries through his brand Chris Cooper – Business Elevation. He helps his clients to elevate their businesses, their people and themselves. Chris also speaks about his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether you Feel Like It or Not) co-written with Dr. Stephen Levinson, published by Penguin Random House (USA). Chris has worked for major global branded businesses including Mars Inc and Rank Xerox as well as board level for a major bar and restaurant business. He sold his share of his first successful entrepreneurial business to enable him to do work that he finds more fulfilling and to have a greater life balance. His areas of expertise include Business Elevation, Business Engagement, Leadership, Talent Development, High Performing Teams, Mentoring, Sales, Entrepreneurship, Podcasting and How to Get Things Done. For more information on Chris http://www.chriscooper.co.uk



