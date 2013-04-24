The-Bus.net Launches Steep Six Flags Discounts for 2013-2014

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Six Flags is one of America’s most popular theme parks. At Six Flags locations across the country, visitors can find thrilling roller coasters and plenty of other adrenaline-pumping rides. But like many fun things in life, Six Flags theme parks are not as cheap as some people would like.



One website wants to make a day at Six Flags affordable again. At The-Bus.net, visitors will discover a number of different Six Flags discount prices, including discounts for theme parks all over the United States.



The-Bus.net features a simple slogan: “Your destination for fun without breaking the bank.” In order to achieve that goal, The-Bus.net explains how to get the best Six Flags deals in 2013 and 2014. The website features a number of discount ticket prices as well as specific coupons visitors can use to achieve discount rates.



A spokesperson for The-Bus.net explained how much visitors can expect to save when purchasing Six Flags tickets through the website:



“We want to make Six Flags theme parks as affordable as possible. In order to do that, we periodically release discounts like “buy one get one free” as well as season pass discounts for parks throughout the country. Our discounts work in Six Flags theme parks everywhere from California to New England.”



The-Bus.net also shows visitors how to save money in other ways. At the bottom of the site’s homepage, visitors will find a number of articles and tips about how to save money when visiting Six Flags.



Articles include:



-How to Avoid the Crowds & Save Money at Six Flags

-How the Pros Get Their Hands on Discounted Six Flags Tickets

-Why Buying Six Flags Tickets Online Will Save You Money



Specific reviews of each Six Flags location can also be found at The-Bus.net. Currently, The-Bus.net offers discounts for Six Flags locations in California, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, New England, and Louisiana.



Those seeking insider tips about finding the best Six Flags discounts can visit The-Bus.net for more information. The website aims to release tips and discount coupons throughout the year, so visitors are encouraged to check back frequently. Discount offers are released during special Six Flags events like Halloween, Christmas, and the Fourth of July.



About The-Bus.net

The-Bus.net offers discount coupon codes and lower prices on tickets to Six Flags locations throughout the United States. The website also features general tips about saving money at Six Flags. For more information, please visit: http://www.the-bus.net