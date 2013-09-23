The Butterfly House: Erotica Meets Heart-Stopping Suspense in Compelling New Novel by Lori Meckley.

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- While erotica has seen booming growth in the past two years, many literary experts agree it is time for the genre to see a dramatic shake up. However, a powerful new novel by Lori Meckley is doing just that with gusto.



‘The Butterfly House’ takes all that is great about erotic fiction, uniquely melding it with undertones of gripping suspense, urban mystery and a unique narrative that will bring sweat to the palms of even the hardiest of readers.



Synopsis:



From the moment Nolan Walker, Owner of Walker Deviant Glass Designs steps into The Butterfly House, he is captivated by her...



She's known by many as the Lotus at The Butterfly House.



Ava Wild isn't looking for love, she just wants to lose herself each night. Praying that god will have mercy on her soul.



Will they be friends or something much more...



As the author explains, she wanted to give the adult reading audience an experience that is wholly-refreshing and unique.



“Nobody can argue with the popularity of erotic fiction. However, at the same time, many authors appear to be recycling the same concepts and creating stagnancy within the genre. My intention was to mix everything up, whip it into a unique narrative and throw readers in at the deep end so they can experience it as if they were there,” says Meckley, a prolific writer.



Continuing, “I wasn’t sure what to expect during the writing process, but found myself sucked in right from the first page. It was almost as if the story wrote itself and I hope this vivid imagery will also rub off on my audience.”



It appears it is. In fact, since its launch, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book is refreshingly done, it's written in first person, which is hard to do, and actually do it well. Ms. Meckley does a fine job of weaving a sensual, erotic tale. There is suspense and mystery as well. For me there were no slow parts, it flowed well, and I will happily read more of the story. Well done,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Pamela M. McGuire was equally as impressed, adding, “With each book Lori Meckley's writing just gets better and better. This new offering has IT ALL. We have innocence, evil, sweetness and a bit of smut. Nolan is swoonworthy and Ava is just the sweetest heroine a book worm could ask for. The sexual tension is so sharp you can cut it with a knife and there is mystery and romance and suspense!! I could just go on and on. Loved this book!!”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Butterfly House’ is available now: http://amzn.to/19ngy6L.



About Lori Meckley

Author Lori Meckley lives in Harrisburg Pennsylvania, where she attended Harrisburg Area Community College for her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and worked law enforcement in the field of private apprehension, background investigation and as a booking agent. Ms. Meckley also shadowed Crime Scene Analyst David Ickler.

The author is currently working on The Awakening of Angela Mercy book 2 in The Butterfly House series due out in December 2013. She is also working on a tie in novel to Morgan's Diary, "Fragile Ghosts" due the fall of 2014.