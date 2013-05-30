The Call: Powerful New Novel by Derald Hamilton Offers Rare Insight Into Seminary Life and Why Voltaire Once Titled God "a Comedian Playing to an Audience Afraid to Laugh."

Campbell, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Reflecting on his time spent at Seminary School, California’s Derald Hamilton sums it up as ‘a hotbed of competitive showmanship glossed over by a thin veneer of spirituality ’.Bitingly sardonic in its tone and deportment, “The Call” issues a scathingly tongue in cheek indictment of institutionally imposed dogma and sanctimony as while at the same time offering readers a fictional yet frank escape into one man’s struggle with Seminary life while, at the same time, encountering opposition posed by his own personal demons.



‘Laced with inspiration from the author’s own memories, the novel stands as totally unique in today’s literary marketplace.



Synopsis:



Satire and the supernatural blend together in this humorous but disturbing account of divinity school and the people who are drawn to answering the call to ministry. The story is conveyed in the first person through the eyes of Ishmael O'Donnell, an observant young man who wrestles with familial dysfunction, possession by the spirit of his long-dead twin brother, and a quest for purification from both. The book chronicles the events that lead up to his seeking out seminary as a means of attaining this purification.



Upon his arrival at seminary and his three year journey through the curriculum, he finds himself engulfed in an unending torrent of duplicity, impertinence, and societal abnormalities within a communal setting of characters so driven, tenacious, over-the-top, and supercilious, it hurts. The mocking inner voice of Ishmael's twin reverberates louder and louder as he desperately tries to come to grips with what is taking place about him, while discovering who he is within the confines of a cloistered setting he finds to be inundated with its own unique form of madness. And when he finally does obtain the key to his purification... but such things are not revealed second hand.



As the author explains, publishing his novel was a calculated risk in itself.



“Drawing on my own experiences at Seminaryl, I starkly reveal the ins-and-outs of such an institution. Some of these are things have never before been exposed,” Says Hamilton.



Continuing, “Therefore, this uncanny insight required plenty of humor and quips to offset its serious nature and keep readers engaged. It’s certainly pushing the boundaries and I’m fully prepared for the exposure this may garner!”



Reviews for the novel have been overwhelmingly positive.



“Derald Hamilton commences to introduce characters at the seminary like people passing through a revolving door at a hotel lobby. All types of students enroll, for each their own reasons, ‘called’ to seek the seminary for their spiritual edification to become ministers within the hierarchy of the Christian faith-based system,” says Barbara Miller of Pacific Book Review.



Richard Blake of Reader Views applauds Hamilton’s bizarre and enticing accounts, adding, “Liberal, conservative, charismatic, nor ultra-fundamental escape his invective….brilliant writing that is reflective, funny and provocative—a troubling look at the duplicity of influential leadership in today’s culture.”



Due to its shocking, gripping and disillusioning narrative, the book’s popularity is steadily increasing. Therefore, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Call’ (ISBN 9780984619207) is available now: http://amzn.to/132Fwqc



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://dhamiltonbooks.com/



About the Author: Derald Hamilton

Derald Hamilton was born in Santa Cruz, California. His father was a career soldier, so being part of a military family, Derald moved around to numerous bases as a child. While in college, he received what he interpreted as a call to the ministry, which eventually led to his enrollment in Seminary to pursue a Master’s of Divinity Degree.



After he became disillusioned with church politics, he instead earned a Master’s Degree in Library Science and worked for the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority. Always interested in writing, he has now, at age sixty-three, brought his first novel into print.