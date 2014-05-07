The Camping Life: Experiencing the World's Most Spectacular Places

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Climb a mountain, feel the sunshine, take in more oxygen, socialize. Going on a camping means living life. It is not just about enjoying the wonders of the world, it is also one of the best ways in improving one’s overall health.



Here are some of the most amazing places where camping experience is at its finest:



New Zealand’s Golden Bay. This belongs to one of the most astonishing places in New Zealand. With its golden sand, turquoise water beautifully contrasting the native jungle in its milieu, Golden Bay is perfect for exploring the bays, concealed beaches and distinctive forest.



Cambodia’s 4 Rivers Floating Lodge. Any camper who is in search for a faraway camping site must visit this Tata River. Camping here is very much like jungle trekking, kayaking and rafting, while being home with the river’s floating hut on the water.



Utah’s Arches National Park. The Devils Garden Campground is a cradle for more than 200 natural innate sandstone arches and an overflowing diversity of wildlife not limited to technicolored lizards and peregrine falcon.



Washington’s Sahale Glacier Camp. Frolick in the peaks of ice, flower fields and basking marmots. This is where the best alpine landscapes in the world can be found.



Newfoundland Minchin Cove. Though a forsaken land in Terra Nova National Park, Michin Cove is a peaceful place on earth where soul-sarching campers can go hiking through coves, canyons, and coastal waters.



Patagonia, Chile’s Eco-Camping. The art of glamorous camping is made possible with this Eco-Camping hotel in Chile giving “glampers” the thrill of quixotic camping experiences such as sleeping under the starts, wildlife, and stunning views.



Iceland’s Lake Myvatn. Be captivated with the view of the Northern Lights at night and the outstanding contrasts of landscape colors in the morning at Lake Myvatn.



Canada’s Jasper National Park. Do everything you want here: kayaking, swimming, fishing, wildlife hunting.



Italy’s Lido Vacanze. Camping Union Lido Vacanze provides an awesome alternative to get experience both glamorous way of living in Venice while taking a dip in its refreshing waters. It is one of the largest camping sites in Europe boasting seven restaurants and nine bars within its complex.



When visiting any of these world-class camping sites, it is a must to have a good itinerary, knowledge of the camping site, enough food and clothing, and of course, tools and gears that will suffice your camping needs. This includes a complete set of emergency survival kit for your peace of mind to have a memorable camping experience!



About Express Survival

Express Survival was founded with the goal of supplying people and families with the things they need to survive when disaster strikes. They only stock the highest quality kits and supplies that are guaranteed to last and each product has been tested thoroughly to meet high standards. They are constantly looking for products to add to their offering and have plans to aid in disaster relief across the world.