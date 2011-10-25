The Canadian Defense Industry - Latest Market Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'The Canadian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016' market report to its offering.



This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs to gain a market share in the Canadian defense industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:



Market opportunity and attractiveness: Detailed analysis of the current market size and growth expectations during 2011-2016, including highlights of the key drivers, to aid understanding of the growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the sector against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Procurement dynamics: Trend analysis of imports and exports, along with their implications and impact on the Canadian defense industry.



Industry structure: Five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Market entry strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market, along with knowledge of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of defense manufacturers in Canada. It provides an overview of the key defense companies (both domestic and foreign) along with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



Business environment and country risk: A range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.



Key Highlights



The Canadian defense budget stood at US$XX.XX billion in 2010, recording a CAGR of XX.XX% during the review period. Estimated to total US$XX.XX billion in 2011, the defense budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.XX% over the forecast period, to reach US$XX.XX billion by 2016. The reduced growth rate of the defense budget during the forecast period is due to budget cuts announced by the government to reduce its fiscal deficit. As a result, the defense budget is expected to decrease to XX.XX% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2016, compared to the increase from XX.XX% to XX.XX% recorded over the review period. Canadian defense expenditure is mainly driven by the modernization of its armed forces outlined in the Canada First Defence Strategy (CFDS), the country's participation in various peacekeeping missions around the world, and the need to ensure the sovereignty of the Arctic region, which has become vulnerable to foreign intrusions due to climate change and speculation surrounding oil reserves in the area.



During the review period, an average of XX.XX% of the Canadian defense budget was allocated for capital expenditure, including the procurement of new equipment and upgrading existing fleets. The remaining budget was allocated for revenue expenditure, which includes the salaries of armed personnel, planning, administration and training expenditure. The allocation for capital expenditure is expected to increase to XX.XX% of the total defense budget by 2016.



