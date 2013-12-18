The Canarsie Connection: Bold New Urban Action Novel Examines Revenge & Its Unintended Consequences

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- After being hurt at the hands of others, the innate response for many is to inflict harm back upon their perpetrators. However, as a compelling new novel by Divine G proves – revenge brings with it a myriad of messy and sometimes long-term unintentional consequences.



Everything is explored in ‘The Canarsie Connection’, Divine’s eagerly-awaited new urban action and adventure novel. It’s no ordinary book, but a thought-provoking look at the real impact of revenge and forgiveness.



Synopsis:



At the tender age of ten, Shamara Fox witnessed the brutal murder of her mom and dad as they exited a Church in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn because of their community activist efforts to rid Canarsie of drug dealers. The gunman, Tommy Bossett, a henchman for a ruthless drug gang, escapes prosecution. As the years pass Tommy becomes immensely rich, while Shamara’s life progresses into a living hell.



After her release from prison, Shamara decides it is time to confront the demons of her past. With the help of two life-long friends (Fashawn Corcino and Kenyetta Jones) the trio infiltrates Tommy’s Crime Organization posing as contract killers. Once inside, the plan is to kill Tommy, but what Shamara discovers hurls her into an emotional, spiritual, and life-threatening journey destine to alter her soul . . . if she survives.



As the author explains, his novel is a powerful example of ‘fiction for real life’.



“My narrative will stir the imagination of all readers, reflect the story inwards and compel them to examine their own attitudes towards the mysterious and awesome power of vengeance and its impact on the importance of forgiveness. They are two powerful forces that can easily neutralize each other,” says Divine, Founder of the acclaimed Divine G Entertainment company.



Continuing, “When vengeance is present forgiveness cannot exist, and vice versa. Revenge has a lot of unintended consequences and the presence of forgiveness is a characteristic that will determine whether a person understands the true meaning of good and evil. By carefully considering everything my characters experience, readers can examine their own place in the grand design of good and evil.”



While the novel is new to the market, Divine makes it clear that it has been in diligent development for many years.



“I didn’t think this up overnight – it’s a story I have been carefully conceiving for three or four years. My over-riding aim from the start was to help readers better understand the relationship between revenge and forgiveness. However, people don’t like being preached to, so it was vital to wrap up the life lessons with an empowering and vivid story,” he adds.



‘The Canarsie Connection’, published by Divine G Entertainment, is available now: http://amzn.to/1hNljPI.



For more information, visit: http://www.divinegentertainment.com.



About the Author: John "Divine G" Whitfield

John "Divine G" Whitfield was born in Brooklyn, New York. Growing up in the Canarsie, Brownsville and East New York sections of Brooklyn, he became a Community D-jay, a popular street dancer, and all around entertainer. Eventually he evolved into a prolific writer of various genres, styles, forms and formats. His published works include novels, short stories, and plays. He is also a screenplay writer. He won four PEN American Awards and the 2008 Tacenda Literary Award for best play. Divine G was also quoted by the United Nations in its UN Report of the Special Rapporteur on the right of education of persons in detention (A/HRC/11/8 - 2 April 2009) and the New York Times (May 27, 2007). He is currently hosting his own Internet Radio Show (The Divine G Show) at http://www.spreaker.com/show/the_divine_g_show, and worked in New York City as a Youth Counselor. Divine G also worked as a Carpenter on Lil Wayne's 2013 AMW Tour.