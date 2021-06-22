The Car Club Offers Used Cars in Ottawa Market

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- The Car Club boasts of a rich history in lending that dates back to nearly twenty five years ago. It has since grown to be one of the most popular car loan lending companies in Ottawa for pretty much obvious reasons. Borrowers prefer the company over its competitors solely because it doesn't turn down car loan seekers with low credit scores. Convenience especially in how fast the company processes loans stands out as one of the main reasons car loan seekers love The Car Club.



Speaking about The Car Club's tremendous exploits in the lending industry, the company's spokesperson said, "We mean business when we say anyone can get pre-approved for a car loan with us. This has always been our goal. Many people do not know this but when we first started out two decades ago, our sole purpose was to cater for lenders with low credit scores. So far, we have not failed car loan seekers who come to us with what other lenders consider low credit scores. The fact that a lender can also make an application for loans online at home or on the go also gives us an edge over our competitors. As far as bad credit car loan in Ottawa is concerned, The Car Club stands out as the most ideal."



The Car Club's rich history in the automotive financing industry has seen it transact with nearly all major banks and companies in Canada. This is yet another factor that sets apart The Car Club from other lenders. This kind of experience and good relations over the years with major banks and companies makes it very easy for The Car Club to bargain for the best rates in town.



The Company's spokesperson went on to add, '' We want to make it very easy for anyone to buy used cars in Ottawa. This wasn't the case decades ago every other lender in town was concerned with credit scores. We can say without fear of contradiction that we have revolutionized access to car loans in Ottawa. The good news is we don't aim to stop what we're doing anytime soon. If anything, we hope to expand operations to enable us cover all major cities in Canada and may be even USA in the near future.''



The Car Club's ease of access to car loans makes it one of the most sought after car loan lending companies in Canada. Car loan borrowers can choose to either make their applications virtually online or physically. Either way, The Car Club processes loans within 48 hours.



The Car Club is one of the most experienced car loan lending companies in Ontario, making it easy for anyone to buy used cars in Ottawa. Having been in operation since early 90s, the company has enabled thousands of car loan borrowers in Canada drive cars of their dreams even with low credit scores. The Car Club's customer centred approach is also a notable trait that puts it on the map in a positive light.



Phone number:343-312-6852

Physical address:330 Moodie Dr, Ottawa, ON, K2H 8G3