The Careful Scrutiny and Analysis Required to Switch Accounting Software Perfected by E-Tech

One of the greatest features of QuickBooks is that it allows business owners to synchronize accounts and credit cards. QuickBooks is considered one of the most powerful accounting software for small and medium businesses, offering a full suite of bookkeeping tools.



With integration tools, business can focus on their core needs by helping accountants complete their accounting tasks in a faster, more productive way. QuickBooks rightfully claims, "Once you use our software for all your accounting needs, you will not end up switching to any other software."



Sage 50 is a project management tool for small businesses. Employees can work on a single project simultaneously. Sage 50 focuses less on bookkeeping features and more on the client invoicing and cloud-based project management features.



"Switching from one accounting software to another, is challenging and requires careful scrutiny and analysis," E-Tech's John Rocha said. He added that one must list requirements that any new software must satisfy, in addition to features and functionality. "Be wary that the list covers what does not satisfy you with your current software," he said.



It is also important to consult with your accountant prior to making a switch and to thoroughly research options that are available in the market and to take advantage of any free trials that may be available, so you ending up making the best choice.



On the technical side of things, Rocha said ensuring that the 'opening' balances on the new software are consistent with the 'closing' balances on the old software is vital.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard conversion service from Sage 50 to all versions of QuickBooks. The conversion service will audit the results to ensure all financial reports such as the Trial Balance, Profit and Loss, and Balance sheets in QuickBooks match the original Sage data precisely.



