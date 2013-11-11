The Caribbean's Leading Tour Operator Comes Up Big at the World Travel Awards 2013

Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- St. Lucia owned and operated tour and travel company, Barefoot Holidays, has been awarded the coveted title of being Caribbean Leading Tour Operator in the World Travel Awards 2013, the second time the company has achieved this award in as many years.



The World Travel Awards feature the votes and opinions of thousands of tour professionals from the world over, and to be recognized at such an event is a testament to Barefoot Holidays’ excellence and hard work in providing quality holiday tour packages. The World Travel Awards have been acknowledging and celebrating the top players in the global tourism industry since 1993, and Barefoot Holidays’ two-peat is as impressive as it is worthy.



The win is not only big for Barefoot Holidays, a destination management company, but also for Saint Lucia. The global recognition that comes from the awards enhances the image of Saint Lucia as a worthy travel destination. The more visitors that make the trip to Saint Lucia, the island nation’s economy gets a bigger boost.



Barefoot Holidays is comprised of a team of travel professionals who have brought together their talents in the travel and tour industry to become the premier tour operator in the Caribbean. The main goal of the company is to provide enriching and extraordinary experiences, something it has managed to do quite excellently since its inception.



For travelers to St. Lucia, Barefoot Holidays caters for everything, from accommodation to transport, dining, and entertainment. More to that, the company also offers Destination Wedding, a department that ensures weddings are performed in exotic and exquisite locations.



Interested parties can check out the Barefoot Holidays website, or send an email to info@barefootholidays.com.