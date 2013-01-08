The Carolina Real Estate Team Helps Find the Best Horse Farms for Sale in Charlotte NC

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Looking for the best Horse Farms or Land in NC? We specialize in finding you the best North Carolina horse farms and homes for sale. We know personally about the pleasure of owning horses and have a unique desire to help others find a home for their equine family. If you are looking for a mini-farm or equestrian property, please call us at 704-412-8326 or click here to contact us.



Over the past 75 years, there has been a great migration of horseman to Charlotte North Carolina areas. There are over 500 major horse shows and events that are hosted within driving distance in cities such as Raleigh, Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro, Pinehurst and more. There were only an average of 61,000 horses in North Carolina during the 1950's - but since then the numbers have more than tripled to over 250,000. The horse industry is valued at more than $700 million each year in North Carolina, ranking NC 8th among all 50 states in the number of horses.



When looking for a Horse Farm for sale in Charlotte NC, there are several considerations you must investigate before you make your purchase. The first consideration you must always investigate is if the horse farm is a secure and safe environment for your horses. No matter how many horses or the amount of land you intend to purchase, this consideration should always be your top priority. You must make sure the North Carolina Horse Farm has the proper (and safe) fencing and shelter for your horses.



Another item to consider when purchasing a Horse Farm or Land in North Carolina is the location. Is the Horse Farm close to local feed stores, trails or even an arena? If your horses are to be trained for horse shows, you may need easy access to an area that will allow you to visit frequently for training and discipline. Or if you are more likely to be trail riding, you may want to purchase a horse farm close distance to trails.



