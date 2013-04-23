The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. Investigation Alert: Current NYSE:CSFS Investor Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who currently hold NYSE:CSFS shares was announced concerning whether certain Cash Store Financial Services officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cash Store Financial Services officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On January 12, 2012, Cash Store Financial Services Inc. announced plans to offer $125 million of Senior Secured Notes to raise funds to purchase loan receivables from Cash Store Financial Services' third-party lenders and for general corporate purposes.



Then on December 10, 2012, before the market opened, the Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (TSX: CSF; NYSE: CSFS) announced that it will restate the previously issued unaudited consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") for the three and six months ended March 31, 2012 and three and nine months ended June 30, 2012. Cash Store Financial Services Inc. further disclosed it had inappropriately accounted for $36.8 million of the $116.3 million paid in the 2012 acquisition of a consumer loans portfolio. Cash Store Financial Services also announced that it determined that its provision for loan losses on internally generated loans was understated and as a result it will record an additional expense of $3.3million and $3.7 million for the three month periods ended March 31, 2012 and June 30, 2012,respectively.



On April 9, 2013, The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. announced that on April 2, 2013, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it is not in compliance with certain NYSE standards for continued listing of its common shares.



Shares of the Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) declined from $7.99 per share in January 2012 to as low as $1.63 per share on April 19, 2013.



