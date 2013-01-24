The Cat: A Short History - Ground-Breaking New Book Provides Insightful History of World's Most Popular Pet

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The global history of the domestic cat is as fascinating as the animals themselves. Loved and adored by tens of millions around the world, their story from antiquity to the present day makes it easy to see why the cat is the world’s most popular pet.



In ‘The Cat: A Short History’ historian and cat expert, Adam Alasdair, provides the world’s first accessible and condensed history that is relevant for the everyday cat owner.



Synopsis:



Here is the story of the domestic cat, a creature that has been our neighbor, ally and companion from the first glimmerings of civilization in the ancient Near East to the concrete catacombs and convolutions of twenty-first century cities. All across this expanse of time cats have coexisted with man in a mutually beneficial and often complex relationship. Along the way cats have been persecuted, worshipped, linked with the unseen evils of man's imagination, and adored as members of human families.



This volume covers the story of the cat from the origins of feline domestication to contemporary issues regarding urban overpopulation, feral cat colonies and the pitfalls and pleasures of living with housecats.



The Cat: A Short History is a chronicle of cats, people and human civilization from across the globe, meant for cat lovers everywhere.



As the author explains, his book takes a different approach to many existing works that examine cats’ historical relevance.



“I decided to write this book in part because there wasn't a short general history of cats, which surprised me. The closest thing to my book that I've found is a much larger 400+ page tome from the early 60s,” says Alasdair, who holds a Ph.D. in Roman and Mediterranean History.



He continues, “My book is meant to be an approachable general history of cats and people. Readers will get enough history to carry them through the story of cats and their domestication, in a broad range of times and places.”



While the book places its main focus on history, the final chapters deal with modern issues including overpopulation, feral cats and the fate of millions at the hands of the world’s animal shelters.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I ordered this book for my Kindle and I’m really enjoying it! Well written and I’ve learned so much about cats that i never even thought about before. I recommend this highly, for any cat lover or just anyone wanting to learn a little more about our feline friends,” says Sharlet, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Princess, was equally as impressed. She said, “Anyone who loves, or for that matter just LIKES, cats will enjoy this book. Anyone who enjoys, or for that matter who does NOT enjoy, history, will love this book. It was not only informational, but presented in a way that made it a total joy to read.”



With so much success on his hands, Alasdair refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“While many think of cats as pests, I want to prove that throughout history people have always valued them. Time has brought man and feline closer together and my book will help show people how it happened,” he concludes.



‘The Cat: A Short History’ is available now from Amazon: http://amzn.to/Wbkdl7



About the Author: Adam Alasdair

Adam Alasdair holds a Ph.D. in Roman and Mediterranean History from the University of Arizona. He currently makes his home in Tucson but pines for the pines of the magnificent Pacific Northwest, his home province. When not teaching or writing he is usually found in the company of a variety of cats, many of whom are unfortunately spoiled and self-interested.



Outside of the realm of history and writing Adam is interested in guitars, blues music from the early part of the twentieth century, renewable energy and gardening. Also anything that moves or is vaguely shiny.