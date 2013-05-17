The Catholic Church in Commemoration of the Founder of the Universal Life Church Name Issues Prayer Card

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has announced that the Catholic Church has released two-sided, full color Prayer Cards in commemoration of the founder of the Universal Life Church name, St Ignatius of Antioch (Theophorus). St Ignatius of Antioch in 107AD is the first individual responsible for the first known use of the Greek word katholikos and the origin of the Universal Life Church name. It is from this Greek word katholikos (English translation - "universal") that the word Christian or catholic comes from. When Ignatius wrote the Letter to the Smyrnaeans in about the year 107 and used the word katholikos, he used it as if it were a word already in use to describe the Church.



Born 35 AD Died 108 AD



Converted From Paganism to Christianity

Appointed by Peter as a Bishop

Wrote Seven Letters

To the Ephesians

To the Magnesians

Letter to the Trallians

To the Romans

To the Philadelphians

To the Smyrnaeans

To Polycarp, Bishop of Smyrna



While Jesus Christ is considered the founder of the Christian Church, the name was never foretold until St Ignatius and very fittingly so originated the name Universal Life. Universal by definition means the one Church, synonymous with the words catholic and Christian. The word Life standing for Christ and who better than Jesus himself, the giver, the taker, the originator and the one responsible for eternal life. Where Jesus Christ is there is the Christian, the Catholic and the Universal Life Church. Prayer Cards commemorating the Universal Life Church name founder are available through his Church and remember wherever you see the name Universal Life, thanks to Saint Ignatius of Antioch the world see's Jesus Christ.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com