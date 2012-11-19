"The Caveman Doctor" & John Spencer Ellis Offer New Health, Wellness & Fitness Strategies Video

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- “The Caveman Doctor” Colin Champ and fitness guru John Spencer Ellis discuss the latest health, wellness and fitness strategies in a new video interview. The free training is available at http://johnspencerellis.com/new-health-wellness-and-fitness-strategies-with-the-caveman-doctor-john-spencer-ellis/.



In the interview, Champ and Ellis discuss:



Finding the best strategies for overall health and wellness, which will vary from person to person;



New versus old philosophies on optimal health and wellness;



Baseline exams that both men and women should have throughout their lives;



The latest in sleep science;



Organic versus non-organic foods;



The benefits and limitations of Western, integrative and holistic medicine;



The range of diets that can help with detox, cancer prevention and living a long life;



Smoking and drinking;



And more



“More and more people, whether they are serious athletes, personal trainers or people who follow my blog hoping to improve their health, are focused on living better and eating better, so I wanted to offer the perspective from a medical doctor who also specializes in health, nutrition and wellness,” said Ellis, founder of John Spencer Ellis Enterprises, a fitness and personal development solutions company.



“Reducing stress levels and getting adequate sleep is one of the best things people can do. Obviously, diet and exercise are important, but if you’re not getting enough sleep and you’re stressed out, then your diet and exercise will get thrown off,” Champ added.



Dr. Champ developed his passion for exercise, nutrition and health thanks to his passion for sports. He also studied chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he focused further on health and wellness. After medical school, Dr. Champ felt like there was a lack of good information available from the medical field on constructing a healthy lifestyle and diet backed by real research. Through his own research, he came to adopt the caveman lifestyle and diet, which focuses on high-fat, low-grain foods.











